Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 270,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.5% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 15,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 625,336 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $103,240,000 after purchasing an additional 333,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $347,139.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,023,272.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $347,139.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,023,272.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,393,791. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,140. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.52 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

