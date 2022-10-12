Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $155.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,382. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

