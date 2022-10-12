Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.21

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 11684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 102,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

