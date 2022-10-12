Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.49 and a 1 year high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

