Scry.info Trading Down 16.8% This Week (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $733,502.39 and $76,725.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryinfo. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info.

Scry.info Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info (DDD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Scry.info has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 440,057,074 in circulation. The last known price of Scry.info is 0.00158019 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $39,652.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://home.scry.info/.”

