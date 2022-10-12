Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.11. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 1,627 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 215,765 shares of company stock valued at $794,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $580.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

