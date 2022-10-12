SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.68

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 3557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 284.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,131 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

