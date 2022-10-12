SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.68

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 3557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 25.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 284.7% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 183,806 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 130,114 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 122,131 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Further Reading

