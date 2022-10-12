Selective Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

