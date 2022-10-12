Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SQNS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 29.6% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,332 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 20.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 743,504 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 7.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.