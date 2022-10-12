Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Declines By 76.9%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Berkshire Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

