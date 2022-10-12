Short Interest in Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Declines By 76.9%

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Berkshire Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Berkshire Bancorp stock remained flat at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.08.
