Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Rises By 221.8%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, an increase of 221.8% from the September 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,397,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,135 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 63,148 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 339,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

