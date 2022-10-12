Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Declines By 80.4%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the September 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Caribbean Investment Price Performance

Caribbean Investment has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, financial, and related services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Belize. The company offers lending, savings and merchant accounts, term deposits, and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts; and credit and debit cards, as well as payment processing services to merchants.

