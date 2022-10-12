Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Rises By 335.8%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 335.8% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COVTY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 38,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16. Covestro has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

