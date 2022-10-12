Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Rises By 283.1%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 283.1% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

Eskay Mining stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.05. 69,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,076. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 1.28. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of 0.80 and a 52 week high of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Eskay Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$2.90 price objective on the stock.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

See Also

