Short Interest in Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Declines By 83.3%

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Firm Capital Property Trust Price Performance

Firm Capital Property Trust stock remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. Firm Capital Property Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.37.

Get Firm Capital Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Firm Capital Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.