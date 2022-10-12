Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Expands By 255.4%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 255.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.