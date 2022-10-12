Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Expands By 255.4%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 255.4% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,373. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $10.44.
The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
