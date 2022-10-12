Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 68.8%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 178,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Zedge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZDGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,917. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zedge

About Zedge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zedge by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zedge by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zedge in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zedge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

