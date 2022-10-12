Short Interest in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Drops By 68.8%

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the September 15th total of 178,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Zedge Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ZDGE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 1,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,917. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Zedge from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.
