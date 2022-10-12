Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

