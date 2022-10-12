Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 16,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 94,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Skylight Health Group Trading Up 11.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Skylight Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.