SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $195.63

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $195.63 and last traded at $197.85, with a volume of 18433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.59.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.21 and a 200 day moving average of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares in the company, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

