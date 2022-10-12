Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SNOA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

