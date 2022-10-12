S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.24

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.24 and traded as high as $30.26. S&T Bancorp shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 113,949 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STBA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

See Also

