StarterCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (STAC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $9,267.12 and approximately $12.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About StarterCoin

STAC is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realcoinstarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is https://reddit.com/r/coinstarterico.

StarterCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StarterCoin (STAC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. StarterCoin has a current supply of 342,007,188.93050826. The last known price of StarterCoin is 0.00002709 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.coinstarter.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

