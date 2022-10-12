Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,869 shares.The stock last traded at $38.23 and had previously closed at $39.12.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $832.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the second quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

