Step Finance Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $154,815.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Step Finance Token Profile

Step Finance’s genesis date was April 25th, 2021. Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 tokens. Step Finance’s official website is step.finance. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Step Finance is stepfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Step Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance (STEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Step Finance has a current supply of 4,000,000. The last known price of Step Finance is 0.02603359 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $149,104.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://step.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

