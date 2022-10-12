Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.23

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.23 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 2712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

