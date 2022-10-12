Stifel Firstegy Comments on Parex Resources Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.47 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.14.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

Parex Resources stock opened at C$22.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$18.20 and a 12 month high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million during the quarter.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

