StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadway Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 million, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

