StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.21.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

