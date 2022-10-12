StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GSIT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.21.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%.
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
