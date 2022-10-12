StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

MITK remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $470.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $20.42.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Mitek Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

