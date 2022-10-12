StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. 2,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,907. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,790.79 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

