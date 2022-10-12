StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 12,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,534. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $265.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano purchased 12,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares in the company, valued at $502,085.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronny B. Lancaster purchased 50,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,782 shares in the company, valued at $419,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,200 shares of company stock worth $263,538. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 40,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

