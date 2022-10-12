StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,226. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

