StockNews.com Downgrades Barnes Group (NYSE:B) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.6 %

B stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

