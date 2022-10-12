StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,845. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. Analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

