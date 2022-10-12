StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,106. Paychex has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29.

Insider Activity

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

