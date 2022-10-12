StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,106. Paychex has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock worth $5,916,899 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

