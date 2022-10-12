StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PLM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,080. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $278.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.68.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

