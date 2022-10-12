StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:PLM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,080. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $278.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.68.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyMet Mining (PLM)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.