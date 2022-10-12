Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Down 3%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.97 and last traded at C$17.06. Approximately 274,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 495,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.58.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

