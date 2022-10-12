Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $49.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Sunrun stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,327 shares of company stock worth $10,664,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

