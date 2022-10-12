Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Critical Analysis

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Super League Gaming and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 1 2 2 0 2.20

Super League Gaming presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 841.77%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.99%. Given Super League Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Gaming -172.21% -34.32% -32.46% Madison Square Garden Entertainment -11.71% -7.66% -2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Super League Gaming and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Super League Gaming and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Gaming $11.67 million 2.04 -$20.75 million ($0.84) -0.76 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.90 -$194.40 million ($5.99) -7.53

Super League Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.6% of Super League Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Super League Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Super League Gaming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates 70 entertainment dining and nightlife venues spanning 20 markets across five continents under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

