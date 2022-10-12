Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating) fell 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.94 and last traded at C$7.02. 19,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 9,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.24.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.58.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split



Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

