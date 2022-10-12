SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the September 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVBP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,944. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21.

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

