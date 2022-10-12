Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

Sysco stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.98. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

