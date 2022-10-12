TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00. The stock traded as low as C$54.64 and last traded at C$55.21, with a volume of 746297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.25.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.95.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart purchased 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, with a total value of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Insiders purchased a total of 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444 over the last three months.

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$62.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

