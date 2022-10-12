Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,274. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 49,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

