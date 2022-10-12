TenX (PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $39,587.00

TenX (PAY) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. TenX has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $39,587.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is https://reddit.com/r/tenx. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX (PAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TenX has a current supply of 205,218,255.94857776. The last known price of TenX is 0.01523437 USD and is up 7.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $33,968.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tenx.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

