Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.
Insider Activity
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
