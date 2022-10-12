Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 305.6% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBIO traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,247. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

