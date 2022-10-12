Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 5.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Texas Pacific Land worth $58,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $24,727,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $18,930,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPL stock traded down $17.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,039.00. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,633. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,796.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,617.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $2,076.12. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

