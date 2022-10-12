The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,946 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $20,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.69.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.06. 154,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,266,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

