The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF) to “Buy”

Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Deterra Royalties Price Performance
DETRF stock opened at 2.50 on Monday. Deterra Royalties has a 1 year low of 2.50 and a 1 year high of 3.83.
About Deterra Royalties
