The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF) to “Buy”

Deterra Royalties (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

DETRF stock opened at 2.50 on Monday. Deterra Royalties has a 1 year low of 2.50 and a 1 year high of 3.83.

About Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

